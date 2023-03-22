JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people found dead Wednesday in east Joplin have been identified.

Just after 9 AM, Joplin Police received a request for a well-being check at a residence located at 1403 E. Broadway St. When they arrived, police say they forced entry into the home and found the bodies of Savannah Bell, 24, of Joplin, and Jason Shofler, 44, also from Joplin.

Autopsies for both Bell and Shofler are scheduled for Thursday, March 23rd.

JPD adds there appears to be no threat to the public at this time. Police ask you to contact them if you have information about the case at 417-623-3131.