JOPLIN, Mo. — The subject of race and how it plays into traffic stops in Joplin was the topic of discussion at a meeting of the Southwest Missouri Democrats.

The organization hosted the Joplin Police Department at their monthly meeting, held in downtown Joplin Wednesday night (2/16).

Police Chief, Sloan Rowland, along with Assistant Police Chief, Brian Lewis, discussed racial profiling statistics from 2021, which were released by the state of Missouri.

Chief Rowland says the topic is discussed each year with the Southwest Missouri Democrats, after the state releases statistics for the Joplin Police Department.

According to Chief Rowland, the open discussion is just one of several ways his department is able to be transparent with the public.

“I think we try to stay on top of everything, obviously. It’s a constant change in dynamics that you have to train on, and be aware of, and constantly be looking for. But as a department, I think that we do a very good job of that,” said Chief Rowland.

The 2022 report will be released late spring or early summer of this year.