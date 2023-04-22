JOPLIN, Mo. — Today is National Drug Take Back Day, and two organizations are teaming up, to keep drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

The Joplin Police Department and Access Family Care offered a safe and convenient way to turn in those old and unused prescription medications.

Within the first hour of the event, organizers already had a trash bag full of old medications.

That’s the very goal, as communities all over the four states participated in the DEA Drug Take-Back Day.

“You know, people are getting what they think is heroin and it’s actually fentanyl and there’s a lot of overdoses in our community and you know, our teens and our young adults aren’t aware of what they’re getting,” said Leigh Baker, LPN At Access Family Care.

“This is a good benefit to help keep those medications from getting into the streets. Kids getting to them or anything like that, it’s a good way for us to have it controlled and be able to get them disposed of,” said Sgt. Brett Davis, Joplin Police Department.

If you missed today’s drop-off event — a reminder — you can always drop off medications during weekday business hours at the Joplin Police Department.

There’s a designated drop box in the lobby.