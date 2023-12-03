JOPLIN, Mo. — A historic architect who made quite the impression with his variety of building designs in Southwest Missouri – was the focus, this afternoon.

The Historic Murphysburg Preservation Group held a lecture and tour, this afternoon (Sunday) in Joplin – actually, in one of the buildings Austin Allen designed and built – the Joplin Schools Administration Building – which was originally the high school.

Following the lecture – a tour of Allen’s buildings was offered.

One included Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Built and dedicated in 1907 – the church has specific architecture both inside and outside – showcasing the range of artistry Allen had in his various works.

“I think all of our communities have some very important historic structures. And then we always must remember the people that design them, and their lives, their work lives on. Their lives don’t, but their labor. We still are part of it and see it,” said Brad Belk, Missouri Southern State University, Community Historian.

Allen spent time in Paris – and it’s said that he brought back some of the architecture he admired overseas – to his local works.