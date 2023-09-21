JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of works of art, inside and outside a number of Joplin organizations and venues, can all be linked to one man. One who’s also the focus of our latest Hispanic Heritage Month report.

The giant pinwheel outside the Children’s Haven in Joplin is the idea and work of local artist Jorge Leyva. But he says it was much easier to draw up on paper than it was to build it in real life.

“But I told them I was going to design it and try and see if it was possible — because bending metal to look like paper is really a difficult thing to do,” he said.

His work can also be seen outside the Joplin Public Library, inside Spiva Park in Downtown Joplin — as well as outside the Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, also in Downtown, one of which is devoted to all 161 residents who died as a result of the May 22, 2011 tornado.

“Most of my work is collected outside of Joplin — but I do whatever I can to have the work in Joplin because it’s my hometown,” said Leyva.

And to think — he almost missed his true calling. The Peruvian native came to the United States in the early 1980s with the idea of possibly becoming an engineer.

But he says one of his professors, seeing his obvious artistic ability, told him he should pursue art instead, which he did at both Missouri Southern in Joplin and Pittsburg State in southeast Kansas.

“I started as a painter — so people were collecting my paintings before that started collecting my sculptures,” said Leyva.

He now has artwork not only across the Four States but all throughout the world.