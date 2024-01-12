JOPLIN, Mo. — Human trafficking may seem like a distant crime, but that’s far from true. The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports 240 human trafficking cases in Missouri in 2021, and 327 victims that year. KSN 16’s Stuart Price attended a training session where several groups came together in Joplin on Thursday.

This is a training session on human trafficking in Joplin, hosted on an appropriate day—January 11th—the day each year designated by the Department of Homeland Security as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Sergeant Andy Blair, J.P.D. Training Division, stated, “We currently have several officers that just got out of the Police Academy and are going through our training before they hit the street.”

The training session involves speakers from local law enforcement, LifeChoices (who hosted the event), the RISE Coalition, and the Jasper County Juvenile Center.

Joan Doner, Program Coordinator at Jasper County Juvenile Center, mentioned, “If we can become more aware as we’re working with youth and families to maybe notice signs of human trafficking and notice that sometimes even though youth are brought to us as a police referral or a parent referral or a school referral, that there might be some victimization going on there.”

Jordynn Griffith, Advancement Director at Lifechoices, added, “And we’re going to be able to respond from a multidisciplinary approach and so to do this training with all of us in the same room really helps to foster that.”

Sergeant Andy Blair emphasized, “‘Cause it’s not a simple crime to work, it’s not a simple case to work, there’s a lot of moving parts and there’s a lot of people that have to get involved once we kind of know what we have going so absolutely it’s an awareness thing for them.”