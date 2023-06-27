JOPLIN, Mo. — The design phase of a new Joplin Pedestrian & Bike Trail along Tin Cup Creek is nearing completion.

The “Tin Cup Trail” has been in the works since 2011, since voters approved funding for it through the Storm Water Sales Tax in August of that year.

It is now eighty percent designed.

Tonight (Tuesday), members of the community were given the opportunity to ask a design team about the trail and learn more about the project.

It will consist of multiple creek crossings and connect to other walking trails… like the Mohaska Trail, the St. Johns Trail, and then ultimately connect to McIndoe Park.

The completion deadline is the spring of next year.

“A lot of people do seem excited for this. It’s nice to be a part of a project that, in general, the community wants to support. Ultimately, it’s going to be a great beautiful trail for the City of Joplin, and we think this trail will be one of the most used trails in Joplin once it’s finished,” said Dakota Rusk, Civil Engineer One.

And, plans are in the works for yet another project to eventually connect the Tin Cup Trail with a new trail that will lead to Grand Falls.

If you missed tonight’s public meeting and want more details, contact Dakota Rusk at drusk@joplinmo.org, or (417)624-0820.