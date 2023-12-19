JOPLIN, Mo. — Holiday celebrations are front and center at a local school as the semester winds down for the Christmas break.

South Middle School in Joplin is holding a door-decorating contest. While the theme centers on the holidays, it isn’t just Christmas. Teams of students worked together on traditional decorations like Christmas trees and Christmas lights, while other door displays feature leprechauns celebrating Irish holidays.

School leaders said the project gives students a chance to develop team-building skills and learn about other students’ strengths.

“There are a lot of classes that decided to split up tasks based on strengths in their classes and what they like to do. and so it gave them an opportunity to talk to students they may not otherwise talk to. and facilitate some parts coming together as a whole,” said Katie Hall, SMS Asst. Principal.

This is the fourth year the school has hosted the door-decorating contest.