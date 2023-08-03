JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin has an award winner.

This year’s “Rotarian of the Year” was announced Thursday during a ceremony in the North End Zone facility at Missouri Southern.

It’s Robin McAlister, who’s the Senior Manager of Transportation Electrification with Liberty Utilities.

“With most service clubs, you know, you go because it’s just work and you want to help your community grow, but over the 20 years of working alongside these folks and helping serve the community, it really has developed into lifelong friendships,” said McAlister.

The award recognizes a Rotarian who has gone above and beyond in service to the Joplin community and who exemplifies the Rotary principle of “Service Above Self” during the past year.