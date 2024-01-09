JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders are weighing their options to expand affordable housing in town.

“Affordable housing is a real issue. It’s not a matter that we don’t have jobs. But the jobs and the pay don’t quite add up,” said Doug Lawson, Joplin Mayor.

So growing options for potential homeowners is a goal for the Joplin City Council and Mayor Doug Lawson.

“In my first house, I used a VA loan, which meant I didn’t have to have a down payment and it’s things like that it’s not a whole lot. And it’s not a matter of having citizens that are not willing to pay or trying to scam anybody. It’s a matter that there’s just that slight difference in income versus outgo,” said Lawson.

A special council work session focused on a potential boost to housing. Programs like the Community Development Financial Institutions, New Market Tax Credits, and a Capitol Magnet Fund.

“The goal is to investigate and determine the feasibility of assisting in the creation of a new agency. It’d be independent of the City of Joplin and a potential partner that can do things that your local government cannot. One of those things is providing financing for affordable housing,” said Thomas Walters, Joplin Comm. Dev. & Hist. Pres. Planner.

While not currently in use in Joplin, adding the new options could open up the market for families struggling with the demands of homeownership.

“Whether you’re a for-profit developer or even a nonprofit developer, you would have an avenue in which to get funds for the purpose of the development for the production, new housing, or even if you’re a homebuyer if a program could be sustained,” said Walters.

The City Council has not yet officially voted to pursue the new housing options but plans to discuss them at future council meetings.