The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget for Joplin was a topic of discussion at Monday’s council work session

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two items were the focus of tonight’s (8/14) Joplin City Council work session. One, was the first look at the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget. An official number has yet to be made public as officials continue to work with numbers.

The word “inflation” was brought up a few times, but Mayor Pro Tem, Keenan Cortez says he feels the financial situation looks healthy.

Three aspects stood out, tonight: The city’s “use tax” — an increase in interest income in 2023 — and proposed capital improvements that could come with a high price tag.

“I don’t know if I’d call it the headline, but the proposed budget for 2024 is going to have one of the highest amounts of capital expenditures. I don’t think it’ll pass the tornado year, but Leslie tells me that this is one of the biggest years of capital expenditures that’s been proposed,” said Joplin City Manager, Nick Edwards.

A public hearing involving the budget will be held next Monday (8/21) inside the Joplin City Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m.

The other item at tonight’s work session was all about the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, and a plan to significantly improve the facility and its exhibits.

In 2020, council approved a motion to create a committee for the museum, as a division under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Council then gave approval last August to complete a study. Those study recommendations were heard tonight, and entailed infrastructure upgrades and increasing revenue and staff — things that come with a price tag of $33 million.

Council members decided to have further conversations and make decisions in the near future