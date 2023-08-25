JOPLIN, Mo. — Demolition work will soon finally begin on the old Holiday Inn building in Joplin.

Much of the brush around the dilapidated structure has already been removed. According to officials with HDDA, LLC, which acquires and develops hotel real estates, the process of bringing it down will begin sometime next month.

Years ago, plans to transform it into a Double-Tree fell through after developers ran out of money. There is a plan to build another hotel on the property. We’re told it’s a Springfield business, but there is no definite timeline.