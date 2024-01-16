

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been nearly a month since Joplin’s new police chief started the job – and he says it’s been a whirlwind.

“I attended a public meeting the public was really upset with us because there was a rash of burglaries in the area,” said Richard Pearson, JPD Police Chief.

More than 25 years ago for Joplin’s new police chief, something cemented in his memory because of one citizen who spoke out.

“And he said very calmly. I’m not a policeman. I’m not going to try to tell you guys how to do police work. But I do need for you to protect me and my family and my stuff. And that calm simple statement has stuck with me from that day,” said Pearson.

Of course, moving from Louisville, KY to Joplin, MO means that goal is a little more complicated.

Meeting his officers and staff, learning JPD protocols and Missouri state law.

“It’s probably going to take a month or two before I start, things start to flatten out and I can actually get into the business of running the police department. I hope it’s sooner rather than later. But there is a deep learning curve,” said Pearson.

Another part of that is talking to many, many people.

“I’d never say no when someone comes in and says they want to talk to me. I don’t see the point of saying no if I can work somebody into my schedule,” said Pearson.

Pearson is a Louisville native, so moving eight hours away wasn’t a small step, but he says it was the right choice.

“Louisville. The urban sprawl had got to the point that it lost its small city feel. And my wife is from a small town so when she heard about Joplin was interested in my resume, she was tickled pink. So it’s a breath of fresh air,” said Pearson.

Pearson has deep roots in law enforcement, first as a police cadet at the age of 15.

He retired from the Louisville P.D. after 22 years there and has also worked on the educational side of law enforcement, but that focus now is Joplin.

“Everybody here has been so nice, so warm and welcoming. We really appreciate that and we’re going to try to do our best hopefully we’ll be here for a very, very long time,” said Pearson.