JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s officially a new face in charge of law enforcement in Joplin.

Dr. Richard Pearson was sworn in to his new job this morning.

He highlighted building good communications as a starting point for getting to know Joplin.

Pearson adds his ultimate goal is helping others – something he looks forward to doing.

He plans to focus on building relationships as a foundation for good law enforcement.

“The police can’t solve crimes alone. There’s only so much law enforcement can do. There’s only so much information law enforcement has. We’re going to need to work closely with the public – that’s not just a byline or a catchphrase with me. These are things I actually plan on making happen personally. You’ll see me out in the community, grocery stores, parks, movie theaters. I’m going to be out there in the community, and I want the community to feel comfortable approaching me and tell me what their needs are. What their wants and needs are. And we will be responsive to those needs,” said Dr. Richard Pearson, JPD Police Chief.

Pearson comes from Louisville, Kentucky, with a background that covers both 22 years at the police department — as well as teaching in higher-ed and K-12 safety.

He replaces Sloan Rowland, who retired in June.