JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s link to Jersey is about to become official.

We are talking about one of the much-anticipated new restaurants to hit town. Jersey Mike’s will open its doors Wednesday at 10 a.m. We got a sneak peek inside Tuesday.

It’s located at 1702 South Range Line Road, next to the AT&T store. Not only is it an exciting time for workers, as well as those who have been looking forward to going “A Sub Above,” but it’s also a time to give back. The franchise is supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties by donating 100 percent of sales the first five days to the organization.

“That’s a Jersey Mike’s thing. We’re all about charity. Being able to, again, serve our community, so everything that comes through our register is going straight to them for those first 5 days. Big Brothers Big Sisters, a couple of us have been mentors for them in the past, so it’s just an easy fit for us. 15, 20, 30 calls a day, people tryin’ to walk up orderin’ food when we’re training. You know, other than that it’s been great to see the community gettin’ ready to come out and support us,” said Cameron Wessels, GM.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Since 2010, locations across the country have raised more than $110 million for local charities.