JOPLIN, Mo. — Part of Main Street in Joplin will close this week for City Hall maintenance work.

Main Street from 6th St. to 7th St. will be closed to all through traffic starting at 6:00 AM Thursday and finishing up at 5 PM. During these hours, a crane will be brought in so to help workers access City Hall’s roof.

Work on City Hall involves replacing worn pulleys on the building’s flagpoles. Crews will also install new ladders for rooftop access in maintenance areas.

Should work be completed sooner than listed, Main Street will reopen and the area will be cleared for traffic.

Drivers are asked to use streets east or west of Main Street during the project.