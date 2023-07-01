JOPLIN, Mo. — A popular spot for photographs and swimming is ranked among the most beautiful locations in the Show-Me State.

The website, WorldAtlas — one of the largest publishing resources in geography — came up with a list of the the ten most naturally beautiful places in Missouri. Their list includes Grand Falls, located in south Joplin along Shoal Creek.

“From the beautiful Ozark Mountains, to interesting caverns, to the glorious Missouri and Mississippi rivers, Missouri is a Midwestern paradise,” claims the online publication.

According to the top-ten list by WorldAtlas, Grand Falls is the largest, constantly streaming waterfall in Missouri. Here’s the website’s description of “The Falls” along Shoal Creek:

“Grand Falls dives 12 feet down a 163-foot-wide edge of strong chert (a hard sedimentary rock also known as flint) before floating southward in peace. Amid times of high water, the stature of the falls is around 25 feet, with water diving to a definite edge before streaming southward. Over the falls is an artificial dam, introduced to frame a repository that provides water to Joplin inhabitants.”

Other locations that made the WorldAtlas list of the ten most naturally beautiful places in Missouri, include:

You can find the top ten list of the most naturally beautiful places in Missouri, HERE.