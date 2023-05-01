JOPLIN, Mo. — Just in time for the start of the tourism season — one of the Four State’s most photographed half vehicles is back where it belongs.

The Route 66 Mural Park Corvette has returned to the side of the old Pearl Brothers Hardware building in downtown Joplin. You’ll remember, it was removed in January.

Before and after renovations

Ten years of wear-and-tear from both mother nature and — according to officials, a skateboarder — had left it in dire need of some cosmetic upgrades.

“One of the goals of Route 66 Park back in 2013 was to give something for people to slow down and be able to partake in and Route 66 downtown and this has been an important part of it, people are traveling the route, stop here, engage in it, we use it in our marketing so they’re aware of it and it’s definitely a landmark in town now,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB.

MHC Kenworth of Joplin took care of the repair work for free. The ’64 corvette was reinstalled Monday morning — and almost immediately, a couple of visitors stopped to snap some pictures.