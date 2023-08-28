JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a fan of Starbucks — you now have a new brew option in Joplin.

A new drive-thru only location opened its doors, Monday morning, at 7th and Maiden Lane. But it’s not the only coffee business in that immediate area. Just two blocks away — on 9th and Maiden Lane — is Cup O’ Joe Coffee Company.

Charlie Brown is the manager at what is now the 4th Starbucks location in the Joplin area.

“Freshly brewed teas, fresh coffee, cold brew, we have a lot of seasonal drinks, our pumpkin spice is back in season, they added a pumpkin chi, which is really really popular, my favorite is chocolate cream cold brew, and then of course, our frappuccinos, and we have lots of breakfast items,” said Brown.

“People who are going to drink Starbucks are going to drink Starbucks, people who are looking for a little different, more intimate experience are gonna come to a smaller shop like ours, we’ve seen the normal amount of people we normally see,” said Dustin Drilling, Owner – Cup O’ Joe Coffee Company.

Cup O’ Joe is veteran owned and themed — and opened at 9th and Maiden Lane eight months ago.

Brown said his store has been in the works for about 3 years. It served 300 customers in its first 5 hours of operation Monday.