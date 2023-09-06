JOPLIN, Mo. — The old Joplin Carnegie Library off South Wall Ave. was re-listed this week at a reduced price of $399,000.

You may remember arson was the cause of a fire that heavily damaged (pictured below) the 121-year-old structure last summer. Joplin police continue their investigation.

We spoke to John Hyman, the commercial real estate agent who has the listing. He told us the outside of the property has been cleaned up, and a recent structural assessment shows the “bones” of the building as being solid.

It was built in 1902 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.