JOPLIN, Mo. — “Typically, we have this request every few years,” said Troy Bolander, Joplin City Director of Development and Neighborhood Services.

That Request is for a Chapter 353 Tax Abatement.

“So what they’re asking us is to abate the improvements of that property so they can reinvest those proceeds into the project. On paper, it makes it feasible to do. The first ten years, that improvement is abated at 100%. The next 15 years, it’s reassessed and then it’s paid at 50%. So jurisdictions will see an increase in revenue,” said Bolander.

“This is the first time that we’ve seen several requests in a year. So it’s very exciting to see the redevelopment of downtown,” said Bolander.

Properties include the popular Olivia Apartments, the Jesse Starr House, the Pennington Drug Company Building, the Christman Building and Annex, the Hollcroft and Stults Building, the AC Webb Building, and the Pearl Brothers Building.

Saving the buildings means saving the city’s past.

“They don’t build buildings like this, so once they are gone, they’re gone. So this is an opportunity to save those buildings,” said Bolander.