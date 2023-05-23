JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman’s mission to build her own home – pretty much from scratch – is getting closer to being finished.

The home Emily Keeter is building is actually inside this old school bus. She bought it 3 years ago, gutted it, and began the long and arduous process of turning it into what you see now. Impressive – considering she had no construction experience whatsoever when she started.

She says she learned from watching videos. She’s also gotten plenty of assistance from her father, Rebel – who lives in Kansas City. He makes the trip to town on weekends to help. So what led the 27-year-old to take this journey?

“I think it was probably April or May of 2020 and I was having a conversation with my friend. She was asking me about grad school, and I just realized that I was going to grad school for the wrong reasons. And I just always wanted to travel and so I just bought a bus a month later. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but like after you finish your project, it’s like, I can say I did that,” said Keeter.

The bus is powered by solar energy and batteries – and should be completely finished in about 6 months. She’s posted videos of the work from the very beginning.

