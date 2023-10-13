JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a teen for sleeping with her boyfriend.

25-year-old Hannah Higginbotham is charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault for two alleged attacks on a 17-year-old.

Hannah Higginbotham, 25, of Joplin.

Joplin Police say Higginbotham abducted the teen from her residence over the course of two days in early September.

They say she assaulted the teen with brass knuckles, a stun gun, and repeatedly beat the victim with her fists.

The teen told police she required 17 stitches in her knee from one of the attacks and was also tied up at one point with a green rope.

Police say Higginbotham was wearing that same green rope as a belt when she was arrested.

Higginbotham is currently being held without bond pending arraignment.