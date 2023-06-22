JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is dead after a crash on River Road Wednesday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt heading westbound on River Road around 8:28 PM ran off the roadway while navigating a curve and collided with a concrete pillar.

The driver of the vehicle, William Deckard, 21, of Joplin, sustained minor injuries. Deckard was taken to Freeman Hospital for treatment. His passenger, Liberty Fowler, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10:30 by Newton County Coroner Dale Owens.

This is Troop D’s 60th fatality for 2023.