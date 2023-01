JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students.

Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation.

Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an ATM on 32nd St. Patterson told investigators that the debit card had been stolen, but authorities said they have security video showing her using the card.