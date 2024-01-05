JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders announce the continuation of their WIC contract for 2024.

A dietitian at Joplin City WIC said they have reached an agreement with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to continue providing services to women — children — and infants in southwest Missouri.

WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women and new mothers who may be living on a limited income — or need guidance in providing a nutritional diet for their child.

Joplin WIC officials said they are preparing for a busy 2024 — following a slower couple of years, due to the COVID-pandemic.

“More people are out than they were before, even though we still have COVID out there and it still is a challenge but I think we’ve got more people because the word is getting out there, doing a lot more advertising through social media, and those branding things, to get more people to the program,” said Joyce Doty, Joplin WIC Dietitian.

Where do I go to sign-up for WIC?

Families wanting to join the program can find more information on the City of Joplin’s website here.