JOPLIN, Mo. — 2023 has been a busy year on, and around, Joplin’s Main Street.

The “Open” sign is on for ten more businesses in downtown Joplin, everything from the new bar and grill “530 Somewhere” to a boutique called “The Vibe.”

“Open there probably just a month, maybe six weeks ago, and it’s a very kind of cutting-edge men’s and women’s clothing. So it’s something very different than you will see anywhere else in Joplin. So it’s a cool, cool space to go in. We were in there the other day, and somebody was buying like silver shiny pants, and so really just a fun different vibe,” said Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance Exec. Dir.

A new report from the Downtown Joplin Alliance highlights the fourth quarter.

There were several events ranging from a business-based bingo to a S’mores and Pours Night Market.

A huge crowd marked the end of the Third Thursday season in October.

“We had about 5000 people in attendance. I don’t know 40 vendors or so. So one of our largest events ever. And the event definitely recovered from, you know, the COVID slump. It took a little couple of years to kind of come back, where we felt like this year was a really good wrap-up for this year’s season,” said Haun.

Efforts to find a new use for Union Depot are also moving ahead, with environmental testing of the site underway.

“So that was completed in the fourth quarter. We will be getting back the results of that February, March time. So that’ll give us a big good picture of what any issues are and then also remediation recommendations and costs and things like that as well. Because somebody’s wanting to redevelop that property. That’s always a big question,” said Haun.

The end of 2023 marks the end of the first year of operations for the Cornell Complex downtown.

“I think it’s been a huge add for downtown. Having them there. All the time. I’m seeing more community organizations utilizing that facility and creating kind of that central hub pointing which is fantastic. And really what I imagined happening there, you know, having the green outside gives an opportunity for a gathering space in downtown that we haven’t had before,” said Haun.