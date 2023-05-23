JOPLIN, Mo. — Two local police departments partner to support a good cause and get a little exercise.

Tuesday morning, a handful of Joplin and Webb City police officers took to the streets to take part in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. Officers with JPD ran alongside a local Special Olympic athlete and passed the torch to Webb City officers.

Law enforcement torch runs have been a tradition for Special Olympics since 1981. It serves as a fundraising tool and allows community leaders to get involved with such an important cause.

“Well, Special Olympics is a great organization and this is one way we can support them and honor these athletes that go out and put their heart and souls into what they do,” said Brian Lewis, Assistant Chief, Joplin PD.

“We have some great support, through our police department and our fire department, we work well together, usually they run with us too, and then our local support from the city is just great here,” said Alex Bicket, Sergeant with the Joplin PD.

This year’s Missouri State Games for Special Olympics begin on June 2nd in Columbia.