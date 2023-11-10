JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin wastewater bills are going up.

The City of Joplin has sent out notice of a five percent increase for services starting next year. That affects all customers in Joplin, as well as others who use the Joplin system — including Duquesne, Duenweg and Loma Linda.

The increase will go towards the growing cost of doing business.

“Everything has went up at the treatment plant – this will offset some of that. It doesn’t-we’re not keeping up with those costs. But it does help offset it,” said Dan Johnson, Joplin Public Works Dir.

The five percent increase goes into effect on January 1.