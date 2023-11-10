JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin wastewater bills are going up.
The City of Joplin has sent out notice of a five percent increase for services starting next year. That affects all customers in Joplin, as well as others who use the Joplin system — including Duquesne, Duenweg and Loma Linda.
- Honoring Spencer: LEGO drive to brighten hospital stays for area kids
- How to donate to Joplin’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
- “These kids are awesome,” Veterans get warm welcome at Stapleton Elementary with music & more
- Mercy midwife is finalist for regional health honor
- Joplin wastewater bills increasing
The increase will go towards the growing cost of doing business.
“Everything has went up at the treatment plant – this will offset some of that. It doesn’t-we’re not keeping up with those costs. But it does help offset it,” said Dan Johnson, Joplin Public Works Dir.
The five percent increase goes into effect on January 1.