JOPLIN, Mo. — Add another city to the list of ones asking voters for a local marijuana sales tax.

The Joplin City Council has approved a measure asking for a 3% city tax on marijuana sales. This will go on the April 4th ballot, giving residents the final say.

Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana in November, which included a 6% state sales tax. Others asking for a local marijuana tax includes Carthage, Carl Junction, Neosho, and Jasper County.