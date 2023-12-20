JOPLIN, Mo. — Forget presents or the Christmas tree—a group of Joplin workers is celebrating the spirit of the season by volunteering. We learned how pitching in now will help Joplin students during the holiday break.

“We’re doing snack packs for Bright Futures,” said Jessica Carr, Forvis Volunteer.

But this isn’t an ordinary chance to help feed Joplin students on the weekend.

“Snack packs this week are a little bit larger, they’re packed full or for the Christmas break,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Exec. Dir.

Kids will be off school from December 22nd through January 8th.

“Our snack packs are for the weekend. So to fill a snack pack for two weeks of the may not in school. It’s not enough food, but it’s more than the usual weekend,” said Stone.

Which means more work than usual. But there are more than a dozen volunteers pitching in, grabbing everything from granola bars to mac and cheese to give to the hundreds of kindergarten through 8th graders who need a little more for the extended break away from school.

“We’ve got cookies, applesauce, apples white milk, chocolate milk. Cheese, it’s peanut butter.”

There are several more volunteers than normal, which makes the project easier on everyone.

“We have the chamber gives back team – which their team is huge from alternative businesses in the community. So it’s very helpful for this large number.”

“This one is one where it gets your blood pumping. It doesn’t really take all that long. And at the end of it, you see it’s tangible, what you’ve done. And I think that’s always what’s great about volunteering is when you can leave feeling happy,” said Carr.

Of course, extra supplies in these snack packs now mean supplies may run low when school returns in January.

You can find out more about the kinds of donations that can help out through this link.