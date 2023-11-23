JOPLIN, Mo. — A Thanksgiving holiday tradition continued this morning in downtown Joplin – as more than 1400 – of all ages – flooded Main Street.

That’d be for the 12th annual Joplin Turkey Trot. The 5k started and finished in front of City Hall — with Main Street being closed to traffic. This tradition gives locals a chance to start the holiday with some physical activity before they spend the rest of the day eating, watching sports, and enjoying their families.

One of them a Joplin-product and Missouri Southern Sophomore, Evan Matlock — who’s also a member of the cross country and track and field teams.

“It brings a lot of like, people together. So running it for five years, I see a lot of like former cross country runners that I run with, I even saw my high school athletic director, I saw him here today, and it just brings everyone together,” said Matlock, 3rd place finisher/MSSU Sophomore.

“This Turkey Trot is becoming part of the Thanksgiving tradition. We have people come from Minnesota, California, Florida, Texas, visiting their families, they do this with their families, it’s just part of the day’s festivities,” said Bob Brown, Joplin Turkey Trot MC.

Event organizers say they are slowly rising when it comes to registration numbers — with the hope of next year getting back to what things looked like pre-COVID.