JOPLIN, Mo. — We all know smartphones can do a lot of good things. We also know they can be a distraction – especially in a classroom.

“I’m definitely someone who would have considered herself tech-addicted,” said Lyn Beyersdorfer, JHS Student.

Something Lyn Beyersdorfer saw more and more in her daily life.

“I realized with things like instant gratification, it’s very hard to get involved in things that you really care about. You know I love reading, but getting through books was getting harder and harder for me. And I realized like this is just something I don’t want,” said Beyersdorfer.

She’s just one of the Joplin High School students who took part in the No Cell Phone Challenge. Teacher Brendan Cooney asked students to give up their phones while on campus for a short school week.

“I challenged students to come to school for four consecutive days without their phone and I am not above providing some extrinsic motivators,” said Cooney.

He raffled off gift cards for those sticking to the ban, 170 students in all. Cooney hopes to show teens that phones are a distraction they don’t need in class and can cause problems far beyond that.

“Raise this awareness that these things are not healthy for us. They’re having terrible impacts on the mental health of adolescents all across this nation. The data shows persistent sadness, anxiety, depression, even so far as suicide,” he added.

Trends that Cooney says are getting worse.

“Since the pandemic. We went home for a year and social isolation is not a good thing for us and we were staring at screens for much of that time. When we came back full-time, I noticed that students’ engagement in class, in my perception, seems to be less. I know for a fact that I’m not the only teacher that feels this way,” said Cooney.

He hopes the challenge helps students reevaluate how they use their phone, something that Christian Cavener agrees with.

“Phone use needs to be restricted. Phone use should be restricted to small amounts of time. This just reaffirms phones have uses that are positive and negative,” said Cavener, JHS.