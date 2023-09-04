JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders are working on improving pedestrian safety.

A study from CJW Transportation Consultants analyzed Joplin’s data from MoDOT’s Traffic Management System between 2018 and 2022. It found an average of around 15 pedestrian crashes per year, with at least one fatality a year.

The study also shows that more than 70% of those crashes happen on arterial roadways.

During Tuesday City Council meeting, city leaders are expected to approve an ordinance adopting recommendations from the study. These recommendations include working to educate the public on pedestrian safety, adopting and enforcing a revised pedestrian ordinance to strengthen regulations, and using engineering standards to design roads with pedestrian safety in mind.

City leaders will meet tomorrow night at 6:00 PM on the 5th floor of City Hall.