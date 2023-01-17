Alex Carson is awarded the highest recognition available to civilian youth from U.S. Congress

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School junior, Alexandra Carson, has earned the Congressional Award Gold Medal from the United States Congress.

This award is the highest congressional recognition award available to American civilian youth. It is given annually to student leaders who have intentionally devoted their time to goal-setting and community engagement.

Carson started working toward this goal near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to remain active and connected.

“Through completing the award, I have found a love for service and I know the knowledge I have

gained through volunteership and self-growth has not only aided me now but will encourage better citizenship after graduation,” said Carson. “I would recommend the Congressional Award program to all students because even without the promise of a reward, bettering oneself and the community is the only way that we can create a better America.”

Carson is the second Joplin High School student to earn the Congressional Gold Award.

To be eligible for the award, participants are expected to log a minimum of 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness, and a five-day, four-night expedition or exploration. Only about 600 students nationwide earn the Gold Level award each year; students are eligible at 13.5 years of age and the program takes a minimum of two years to complete.

“Alexandra is an incredible young lady and is very dedicated to her community and school,” said

Joplin High School Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth. “She volunteers so much time to our community, going above and beyond in all she does. Alex is a member of the Joplin High School Philanthropic Society, the National Honor Society, the International Thespian Society, the Girls’ Club, and she plays on the JHS Tennis team. Alex is truly an asset to Joplin High School and our community.”

Carson’s accomplishments will be recognized at the annual Gold Medal Ceremony planned for the summer of 2023. She will also be invited to join the Congressional Award Gold Medal Alumni

Network to connect with other awardees and opportunities.