JOPLIN, Mo. — Some routine maintenance will hopefully lead to smooth streaming in the City of Joplin.

Right now crews are out at Cunningham Park making sure Joplin Creek is flowing properly. They do this by checking to make sure there’s no vegetation or trash blocking the flow, as well as a little dredging.

Joplin Assistant City Manager, Tony Robyn, said this something the city does every year to keep storm waterways moving smoothly.

“Well we don’t want to see our city flooded, of course. Uh flooded homes and streets and businesses. We want to move that water through the community as quickly as possible,” said Robyn.

Work started at Cunningham Park about three weeks ago and will continue through the next several months as they check other sites throughout the city.