JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization (JATSO) says it’s seeking comments for the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

There will be a 7-day public comment period for amendments to the 2022-2025 TIP beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 3023, and ending at Noon on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The proposed TIP amendment adds a new projected and has been requested by the Missouri Department of Transportation. You can view the proposed amendment here and the financial summary of the amendment here.