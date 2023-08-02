JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization (JATSO) is seeking public input during its seven-day public comment period for amendments to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), the City of Joplin said in a news release.

The amendment would add five new projects that have been requested by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

The city says public comments will be taken between 8 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, and will end at noon Friday, August 11, 2023.

Comments can be submitted to Rachel Holcomb by phone at 417-624-0820 ext. 1514 or by email at rholcomb@joplinmo.org.

The proposed amendments can be seen on the JATSO website at: