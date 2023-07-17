JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools has been awarded a grant of $600,000 by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the district said. This will support resources for homeless students.

Every year through 2026, the 2023-26 Education of Homeless Children and Youth Subgrant (EHCY) will provide $200,000 to Joplin Schools. Each funding year is contingent on yearly McKinney-Vento allocations given to the state as well as Local Educational Agency (LEA) compliance and meeting State requirements for reporting and monitoring, the district said.

“We are thrilled with this award,” said Dr. Jordan Dickey, Joplin Schools Executive Director of Student Services. “Last year, the district served more than 500 students who qualified for services under McKinney-Vento, and we are proud of the work done to break down any barriers to their access to education. Grants like EHCY allow us to dedicate personnel and resources to meet the needs of these students so we can ensure they are learning today for a better tomorrow.”

The EHCY grant will be used to fund a multitude of costs:

McKinney-Vento case manager salary to work with families and students and provide resources to families

Counselor to support mental health of students experiencing homelessness

Partial support of Dean of Students salary

School supplies, transportation needs, equipment fees for FTC classes & sports,

Other items for McKinney-Vento students’ success & school experience

Students qualify for assistance through McKinney-Vento if they lack a fixed, regular, and

adequate nighttime residence.

“I’ve learned Joplin has so many community resources,” said Tara Porter, McKinney-Vento Case Manager for Joplin Schools. “I utilize those community resources first to make sure our students and families have every opportunity to succeed. The McKinney-Vento Grant is such a blessing to our School District because we are able to utilize funds to fill in the gaps where our community resources cannot help families and students.”