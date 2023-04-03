JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools said in a release that the district is preparing to reboot their annual Academic All-Star recognition ceremonies, and announced upcoming event dates.

Six separate ceremonies will take place between April 3rd – April 13th where students from 4th – 8th grades will be invited based on their Missouri Assessment Program tests scores, and attendance from the previous academic year. The events are invite-only and will feature a dessert reception followed by an awards ceremony.

A different recognition ceremony for high school students that score well on their End-of-Course exams will also take place later this year, the district added.

TAMKO Building Products, Missouri American Water, Mid-Missouri Bank, Mercy, and Liberty Utilities are all sponsors of the events.

The last time Academic All-Stars events took place in the district was back in 2013. Around 1,400 students are expected to be recognized as Academic All-Stars this year.

“We are very excited for our students to be recognized for their achievements on the state

tests,” said Dr. Sachetta. “These kids work hard to do their best, and that deserves to be celebrated, and not just for proficient or advanced scores. Every student begins at a different starting place on their learning journey. By highlighting their ability to grow their scores from one year to the next, more of our students can be celebrated as Academic All-Stars.

The MAP and EOS assessments are taken annually in the springtime by students and the results of both are used as measurements of student and district success.