JOPLIN, Mo. — There are no snow days in the forecast this week, but school leaders in Joplin are already working to make sure students and parents know what to expect when they are.

In some cases, a day away from classes will count as an “Alternative Method of Instruction” — or AMI — day. For older Joplin students, that means logging on to the school website with a tablet or laptop to find assignments for the day. Elementary students have paper packets, which were already passed out during parent-teacher meetings earlier this semester.

They can also check online, starting with the app “Parent Square.”

“And so there will be communication that goes out in our parent communication system, that will allow parents to understand where to go to access the information to help their students get there,” said Libbie Burd, Joplin Schools Elem. Curriculum.

You can find out more about Joplin Schools AMI days through this link.