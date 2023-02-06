JOPLIN, Mo. — Kindergarten pre-enrollments are now being accepted at Joplin Schools.

Children who will be 5 years old before August 1, 2023, and who live within district boundaries

are eligible to attend kindergarten programs in Joplin Schools.

Enrollments for all incoming students, including kindergartners, will begin online. Parents and

guardians can get started with the pre-enrollment form by following this link here.

“It’s very important that parents follow up after pre-enrollment by clicking the link in the email

sent by their school,” said Joplin Schools Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services, Dr.

Sarah Mwangi. “Pre-enrollment opens the door for enrollment. We can’t wait to meet these new

little Eagles!”

School staff will work with parents to check that the enrollment process is complete, and to

schedule a kindergarten screening. Kindergarten screenings will take place from March 28 through April 6, and will be offered at each elementary school district-wide.

For more information about pre-enrolling for kindergarten, you can call 417-625-5200. Full enrollment steps are also available on the Joplin Schools website here.