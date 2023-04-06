JOPLIN, Mo. — A routine school meeting turns into a surprise announcement for one Joplin teacher Thursday morning.

At McKinley Elementary, the district announce Kelly Davis at their teacher of the year. Davis teaches third grade at McKinley and has been teaching for there for 19 years.

She was nominated by McKinley’s administrators and her co-workers. Davis said receiving the award was extra special with her family in attendance.

“I knew from a young age I wanted to be a teacher. I played school at home and I just, I love the kids. Yeah, that, that was nice having my family here to support me as they do every day,” said Davis.

Kelly Davis

Davis will now be nominated for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Regional Teacher of the Year Award. That will be awarded later this spring.