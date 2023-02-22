JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced the new principal team that will head Dover Hill Elementary beginning this summer.

Starting July 1st, Dr. Jason Weaver and Shelby Frakes will step into the principal and assistant principal roles, respectively.

Dr. Weaver’s 21 years of teaching experience includes teaching 7th grade history at East Middle School, and later working as assistant principal there as well. His most recent role was principal at Jefferson Elementary for the past six years. He earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Southwest Baptist University.

“Dover Hill has a fantastic team of professionals who have come together to build new traditions and continue a history of excellence,” said Dr. Weaver. “I’m honored to be a part of that team and look forward to working together with the students and families of Dover Hill to see them succeed.”

Frake’s 12 years with Joplin Schools began when she was hired to teach at Emerson Elementary after the May 2011 tornado. This later expanded into teaching 2nd and 3rd grades following the consolidation of Emerson and Irving Elementaries. Her latest role in the district was as Dean of Students at Columbia and West Central Elementaries. She earned her masters in Administration from William Woods University.

“Dover Hill is an amazing place to serve and lead,” said Frakes. “The past two years of working to bring together our Columbia and West Central students and staff has been a fantastic experience. I am excited to continue in this new leadership role as Dover Hill builds a legacy of excellence.”