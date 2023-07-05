JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids can get more than just books at a local library over the next several weeks.

For the third year in a row, youngsters 18 and under can receive a free lunch at the Joplin Public Library. The program is through the Joplin Schools Nutritional Services Department and runs from now through August 11th.

Officials said kids don’t need to be a student in Joplin Schools or even have a library card to qualify for the free meal.

About a thousand free lunches were distributed through the program. The only requirement for kids is that they must eat their meals on-site.