JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools has announced in a press release Thursday the promotion of two Joplin educators to assistant principals. Tylan Harris will assume the position at Irving Elementary and Josh Thompson will hold the position at Soaring Heights Elementary.

Tylan Harris

Harris has been with Joplin Schools since 2018 as a fifth-grade teacher. Since 2020, he has also been the head coach of the Joplin High School’s freshman football team.

“It is my belief that education is a life-long journey and that I will continue to learn much about the wonderful students, teachers, and faculty of Irving Elementary this year and in the years to come,” said Harris. “I am excited to share my leadership experience, my openness to learn, and my student-centered approach to support our learners and teachers in the building. Most importantly, I believe that we are professionals who love educating students and that they are at the forefront of our vision and school goals.”

Harris holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from MSSU and a Master’s of Science in Educational Leadership from PSU. He is working on obtaining a Specialist of Education in Elementary Math from Missouri State University.

Josh Thompson

Since 2016, Thompson has been teaching at Joplin Schools in Physical Education and English language arts. He’s also held the position of head coach of the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at Joplin High School.

“Soaring Heights is doing incredible work for our students,” said Thompson. “I am honored to be part of a team that is investing so much in the success of Joplin’s young minds. I look forward to the journey ahead and the many opportunities we will have to make a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Both Harris and Thompson will succeed the current leadership holding the respective positions at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.