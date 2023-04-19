JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced in a press release Wednesday Emily Pearce will be taking over as the director of Joplin Early Childhood. She succeeds Melinda St. Clair who is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“I’ve been blessed to work for Joplin Schools for the past decade,” said Pearce. “I am honored to have been chosen as the next director of Joplin Early Childhood. I look forward to working with and serving the students, teachers, parents, business partners, and community members. With a shared love of our students, I will serve the JEC team as we continue to meet the needs of our littlest eagles and help them grow.”

Pearce has worked within Joplin Schools serving in the capacity of a special education teacher and counselor. Currently, she is a member of leadership within Jefferson Elementary and a district trainer for LETRS, a Joplin Schools literacy tool. Since 2016, she has served on the board of Bright Futures Joplin. In 2021, Pearce was named Joplin Schools Teacher of the Year.

“Mrs. Pearce is an incredible asset to our district and we are thrilled to have her take on this role,” said Dr. Jordan Dickey, Joplin Schools Director of Student Services. “Joplin Early Childhood is a point of pride for Joplin Schools and the students and staff in the building make it a great place for students to thrive. I am excited to begin working closely with Mrs. Pearce as we continue to expand and enhance the programming offered to our youngest Eagles!”

Currently, Pearce is working to complete a doctorate in administration from William Woods University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s of Science from Missouri State University as well as a Specialist in Administration degree from William Woods University.