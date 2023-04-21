JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced the promotion of Randi Barkley as the new Dean of Students at Stapleton Elementary in a press release Thursday.

“I’m honored to join the Stapleton team,” said Barkley. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with the students, staff, and community. I can’t wait to be a part of the great work already in progress there.”

Since 2014, Barkley has been an educator at Joplin Schools. She has held positions as a first and fourth-grade teacher at Irving Elementary. She has also served in multiple capacities throughout the district on committees, the superintendent’s focus and forum groups, and the acting principals team.

“Mrs. Barkley has made a definite impact as an elementary teacher in our district,” said Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta. “She understands the importance of developing strong relationships with her students, and we feel confident that skill will carry over into this new role. Randi will work very well with Mr. Pliler to help the staff at Stapleton continue on their school improvement journey.”

Barkley holds a Bachelor and a Masters of Science in Elementary Education with a certification in curriculum and instruction from Missouri State University. She received her Specialist in Administration from William Woods University in 2022.