JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools have announced the hiring of Kaci Dorton as the newest director of the Franklin Technology Center at Joplin High School.

“I am excited and honored to serve the students and staff at Franklin Technology Center,” said

Dorton. “I look forward to working with our local community, industrial partners, and school

districts to continue creating opportunities through our programs at FTC.”

Dorton has been employed at Joplin Schools since 2006, serving both in the classroom and in administrative roles. She has received grants to implement beneficial programs within Joplin High School and Franklin Tech.

Dorton holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership as a graduate from Pittsburg State University in 2011. She also earned a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University in 2018. She is currently completing a doctorate at William Woods University.

“Kaci Dorton has provided Joplin Schools with quality work and dedication for many years in

different capacities,” said Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta. “Her background

and qualifications as an industrial technology instructor, program developer, career tech

educator, and her most recent experiences in building leadership will serve her well to guide

Franklin Technology Center’s secondary program into the future.”

Dorton succeeds Steve Reed, who will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.