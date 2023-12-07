JOPLIN, Mo — Sickness has forced a Joplin school to close.

Martin Luther School reports a “significant” number of students and staff are sick. School is canceled for Friday, December 8th, and classes are expected to resume Monday, December 11th.

School Interim Principal Mollie Ramstad said via social media that 50 percent of teachers and staff are unable to teach Friday due to illness. While the type of illness was not specified, the school cancellation will be treated as a weather day, with all classes, extracurricular activities, and after-school care also canceled.

The building will be sanitized so that classes can be back in session on Monday.